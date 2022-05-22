Look: Myles Garrett Reacts To The Jadeveon Clowney Signing

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

As expected, Myles Garrett approves of Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Cleveland Browns.

One month ago, Garrett appeared to subtly recruit Clowney to come back to Cleveland when he posted a picture of the two defensive ends celebrating on the field during a game in 2021.

On Sunday, Garrett's efforts officially paid off, as Clowney agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, per reports.

Garrett celebrated the news on Twitter.

Clowney, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns in free agency last year as well, registered nine sacks in 14 games for Cleveland in 2021.

Together, he and Garrett combined for 25 quarterback takedowns. The Browns are certainly hoping there will be more where that came from this fall.