Look: Myles Garrett Reacts To The Jadeveon Clowney Signing
As expected, Myles Garrett approves of Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Cleveland Browns.
One month ago, Garrett appeared to subtly recruit Clowney to come back to Cleveland when he posted a picture of the two defensive ends celebrating on the field during a game in 2021.
On Sunday, Garrett's efforts officially paid off, as Clowney agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, per reports.
Garrett celebrated the news on Twitter.
Clowney, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns in free agency last year as well, registered nine sacks in 14 games for Cleveland in 2021.
Together, he and Garrett combined for 25 quarterback takedowns. The Browns are certainly hoping there will be more where that came from this fall.