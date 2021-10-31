Look: Myles Garrett’s Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

It’s a rare NFL Halloween this year as teams get ready to play on All Hallows’ Eve. With costumes the norm across the country today, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is getting dressed for the occasion.

Prior to today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett did a photoshoot on the field in a Grim Reaper outfit. But this was no ordinary Grim Reaper costume.

On the back of the cloak was a list of every quarterback Garrett has sacked in his young NFL career. Over 30 names are on the list including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger.

Garrett has 52.5 sacks over his first 4.5 NFL seasons. He currently leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks.

.@Flash_Garrett is the Grim Reaper. 💀 He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅 📺: #PITvsCLE — 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CHdYfP3oqI — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021

The Cleveland Browns are going to need Myles Garrett to play like the Grim Reaper today. They have a crucial game against their longtime nemesis, the Pittsburgh Steelers, today.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is going to play through an injury as he hopes to get the team to 5-3 on the season. But the Steelers have been surging lately, going from 1-3 to 3-3 and coming off a bye.

The Browns defense is second in yards allowed but 18th in points allowed. They’ll need to keep the Steelers high-octane offense on ice if they want to win this game.

Will Myles Garrett record any sacks for the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers today?