Look: Myles Garrett’s Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett on Sunday.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s a rare NFL Halloween this year as teams get ready to play on All Hallows’ Eve. With costumes the norm across the country today, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is getting dressed for the occasion.

Prior to today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett did a photoshoot on the field in a Grim Reaper outfit. But this was no ordinary Grim Reaper costume.

On the back of the cloak was a list of every quarterback Garrett has sacked in his young NFL career. Over 30 names are on the list including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger.

Garrett has 52.5 sacks over his first 4.5 NFL seasons. He currently leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks.

The Cleveland Browns are going to need Myles Garrett to play like the Grim Reaper today. They have a crucial game against their longtime nemesis, the Pittsburgh Steelers, today.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is going to play through an injury as he hopes to get the team to 5-3 on the season. But the Steelers have been surging lately, going from 1-3 to 3-3 and coming off a bye.

The Browns defense is second in yards allowed but 18th in points allowed. They’ll need to keep the Steelers high-octane offense on ice if they want to win this game.

Will Myles Garrett record any sacks for the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers today?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.