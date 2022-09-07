Look: NFL.com Names League's Worst Starting Quarterback

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Thirty-two different quarterbacks will start in the NFL this week. If one of them has to be ranked first, someone has to be ranked No. 32.

NFL.com's Marc Sessler has taken out some time to provide his order of the 32 starting quarterbacks, with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady checking at No. 1.

One of Brady's former teammates, Jacoby Brissett, is listed last. Brissett is starting for the Cleveland Browns as Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

Despite ranking Brissett dead last among starting QBs, Sessler was complimentary of the veteran signal caller in his assessment of him.

"It says something that Cleveland chose to ride out Deshaun Watson’s 11-game ban with Brissett over making a push to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo," Sessler wrote. "I don’t love Brissett’s chances inside a Browns offense that is paper thin at wideout, but he brings the experience of 37 NFL starts. Cleveland’s ground game can do the heavy lifting if Jacoby can hit the brakes on his 12 career fumbles. Guide this club to 6-5 by Watson’s return, and Brissett has done his job."

For what it's worth, Brissett was able to steer the Indianapolis Colts to a 7-8 mark in his 15 starts during the 2019 season. That year, he was pressed into duty when Andrew Luck shockingly retired in late August.

Can he turn in a similar performance this time around.? We'll see starting this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.