Look: NFL Star’s Odell Beckham T-Shirt Goes Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns finally came to a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After months of trade rumors, the team finally decided to release him. Cleveland and Odell’s representation came to an agreement on a re-worked contract that allows the Browns to save money, while Odell gets his freedom.

Despite being “freed” by the Browns, one NFL star decided to warm up with an interesting shirt on Sunday morning. Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson wore a “Free Odell” shirt on the field.

Check it out.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is wearing a "Free Odell" hoodie in pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/HEgmPyByHz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

Jefferson and Beckham Jr both played their collegiate football at LSU.

He wasn’t the only one with Louisiana ties to wear the shirt today, though. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, defensive back Cam Dantzler was also sporting a “Free Odell” shirt as well.

Several #Vikings players out here in “Free Odell” shirts for warmups. This is Cam Dantzler, who grew up in Louisiana with Beckham. Justin Jefferson is also wearing one for his fellow LSU alum. pic.twitter.com/9LKKQIXF8U — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 7, 2021

It’s an interesting shirt choice, but also doesn’t really make sense timing-wise. Odell has been “freed” by the Browns and will hit waivers early next week.

Perhaps they’re just showing love for a friend in his time of need.

Regardless, OBJ will likely be on a new team by Tuesday at the latest. Several teams like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have been mentioned as possible landing spots.

Other contenders like the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers were also mentioned.

Where will Odell land next?