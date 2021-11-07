The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NFL Star’s Odell Beckham T-Shirt Goes Viral

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns finally came to a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After months of trade rumors, the team finally decided to release him. Cleveland and Odell’s representation came to an agreement on a re-worked contract that allows the Browns to save money, while Odell gets his freedom.

Despite being “freed” by the Browns, one NFL star decided to warm up with an interesting shirt on Sunday morning. Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson wore a “Free Odell” shirt on the field.

Check it out.

Jefferson and Beckham Jr both played their collegiate football at LSU.

He wasn’t the only one with Louisiana ties to wear the shirt today, though. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, defensive back Cam Dantzler was also sporting a “Free Odell” shirt as well.

It’s an interesting shirt choice, but also doesn’t really make sense timing-wise. Odell has been “freed” by the Browns and will hit waivers early next week.

Perhaps they’re just showing love for a friend in his time of need.

Regardless, OBJ will likely be on a new team by Tuesday at the latest. Several teams like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have been mentioned as possible landing spots.

Other contenders like the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers were also mentioned.

Where will Odell land next?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.