Look: NFL World Praying For Peyton Hillis On Monday

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Runningback Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition on Monday after saving his children from drowning last Thursday.

According to NWAHomepage.com on Sunday, Hillis has made some minor improvements, but his kidneys remain a "great concern."

As the 36-year-old father of two continues to fight, NFL fans and media have come together to continue sending prayers and well wishes.

"A hero! Really hope he pulls through," one Browns fan said.

"Really hoping he pulls through so that he can hug his kids again," said Fan Nation Browns contributor Abby Mueller.

"Prayers for Peyton Hillis. #afatherslove," added the Gameday Culture Twitter account.

"Prayers up for Peyton," wrote AP NFL writer Rob Maaddi.

"Let’s pray for this hero," another Twitter user added succinctly.

What Hillis did for his children is as unselfish and heroic an act as you'll find.

We're hoping for the best for him and praying that he recovers.