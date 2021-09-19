Look: NSFW Fight Between Browns Fans Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns were winners this afternoon, but unfortunately a group of their loyal fans all walked away losers of a pregame brawl.

As far as play-by-play goes, the fight starts with a man in an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey and another in a black hooded sweatshirt squaring off 1-on-1. Neither is a particularly skilled pugilist, but they each manage to get some good licks in.

Then, when some other Browns fans jump in to break things up, all hell breaks loose. A wild melee ensues, with people being thrown through tables and kicks and punches flying everywhere.

Video of the altercation is going viral. You can see it in all of its NSFW glory below.

Meanwhile in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/1rORG4UPAh — Future MVP Joe Burrow (@FauxJeaux) September 19, 2021

The best part of this video might be at the end when the voice off-camera asks “Why are they fighting? We’re all friends here.” It’s just a reminder that when a lot of alcohol is involved, no bond is sacred.

Even the one between hardened, grizzled Browns fans.