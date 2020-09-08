Look: Odell Beckham Appears To Respond To Wild Internet Rumor

Odell Beckham Jr. is used to being talked about on the internet–but not in the way he has been trending since late last night.

Late Monday night, video surfaced of Slim Danger, the mother of rapper Chief Keef’s child, discussing a tryst she had with the star wide receiver. According to Ms. Danger, Beckham enjoys some…dirty habits in the bedroom.

The anecdote set social media aflame. Now, Beckham has seemingly addressed his alleged affinity for human excrement with a post on Instagram.

“Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way,” he wrote under a photo of himself in practice, including a couple of good-natured emojis in the process.

Odell Beckham, Jr. perhaps responding to the internet rumors from overnight? Well played if so 😂 pic.twitter.com/m5L81LlMbN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2020

Here’s the full Instagram post from Beckham, which he published on Tuesday afternoon:

Honestly, we’ve got nothing. There is no rumor about Odell that would surprise us at this point in his career.

You all can make of this situation what you wish.

Beckham and the Browns, meanwhile, are currently preparing for the season-opening contest against the Ravens.

Cleveland, which is coming off a disappointing 2019 playoff-less season, is set to kick off against Baltimore at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.