As if the Cleveland Browns didn’t have enough to worry about with Odell Beckham Jr. Now, the wide receiver’s father is criticizing Baker Mayfield on social media.

Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on Instagram Tuesday morning highlighting times his son was open and Mayfield didn’t throw him the ball.

More telling even than the video itself, Beckham Sr. appeared to respond in agreement to a commenter who argued that Mayfield is “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”

The father of #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posted an 11 minute video on Instagram today. The video showed multiple times that QB Baker Mayfield missed Odell Beckham Jr. Was also active in comments. pic.twitter.com/oFbJl4ExA9 — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 2, 2021

This is definitely not what the Browns wanted to have happen on NFL trade deadline day. It is no secret that Beckham has not been particularly productive when healthy this year, totaling just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns.

On Sunday, Beckham made just one catch for six yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, prompting Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to say he must find ways to get the ball in the three-time Pro Bowler’s hands.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do,” Stefanski said Monday, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday.”

As much as things seem to be unraveling between Beckham and the Browns, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier today that the team has “no plans” to trade him before this afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.