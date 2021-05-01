Look: Photo Of Myles Garrett At The Draft Went Viral Last Night

On Friday night, the 2021 NFL draft continued with the second and third rounds from Cleveland, Ohio.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without a Browns star making an appearance on the big stage. During the third round of the draft, Browns fans in attendance at the draft finally got their wish.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett came out to announce the team’s third-round selection. The former No. 1 overall pick announced the team drafted former Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Unfortunately for Schwartz, the only thing people watching were thinking about was how jacked Garrett looks. He’s always been a physical specimen, but on Friday night his suit couldn’t contain him and those watching from home couldn’t contain themselves.

Fans watching the draft were shocked that Garrett’s suit was still intact.

holy crap Myles Garrett’s arms pic.twitter.com/IY877puSxy — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) May 1, 2021

Only Myles Garrett can look jacked while wearing a suit.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tGel4Rufhn — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 1, 2021

It’s safe to say the Browns defensive end has been working out plenty this offseason.

Meanwhile, his team is having arguably one of the best draft of the weekend so far. Cleveland saw heralded corner Greg Newsome fall to No. 26 and the Browns wasted no time snatching him up.

On Day 2, the Browns stopped the fall of former Notre Dame star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah by trading up in the second round to draft him. He was considered a first-round talent that somehow slipped into the second round.

Cleveland should be in the AFC title race once again next season.