Look: Sad Browns Fans Go Viral After Monday Night Loss

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns were on the verge of pulling off an improbable win on Monday night, erasing a 14-point deficit against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately they couldn’t seal the deal, as the fan base dealt with heartbreak yet again.

After missing nearly all of the fourth quarter due to cramps, Jackson returned with a few minutes left to throw a clutch touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on fourth down.

Mayfield quickly got the Browns down the field to even up the score, but they simply left too much time on the clock. The Ravens marched down the field with a little over a minute remaining, setting up a game-winning field goal attempt for Justin Tucker. As you’d expect, the All-Pro kicker made it look easy.

Once the game went final, the majority of FirstEnergy Stadium was filled with devastated Browns fans.

This photo of two upset Browns fans went viral on social media:

Obviously this was a heartbreaking loss for the Browns, but the fan base should feel great about its team’s future.

The Browns currently own a 9-4 record and are only a win or two away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. That’s an impressive feat for first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Next up for the Browns is a showdown with the Giants. Similar to last night’s game, it’ll be on primetime.