Look: Sideline Video Of Kevin Stefanski Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns had a tough time beating the winless Detroit Lions today. While they never trailed in the 13-10 win, there were some frustrating moments – one of which created a viral moment for Kevin Stefanski.

Late in the game, during a fourth down play, the Browns head coach was seen on the sidelines seemingly frustrated with a playcall. At one point, he puts down his playcard and can be seen visibly mouthing “What the f-k are we doing?”

Scoring only 13 points against the Lions might be seen as just as bad as a loss. Detroit ranked near the bottom of the league on both offense and defense.

Stefanski’s reaction has quickly gone viral. Thousands have viewed the video and are weighing in. Plenty are saying that it’s further proof that the Browns are not a playoff team (even though they’re now tied for the division lead).

Even Stefanski is asking ……WTF are we doing? #browns pic.twitter.com/r61JBqBEPO — David Benson (@bensoncity24) November 21, 2021

It’s been a frustrating season for the Cleveland Browns to be sure.

Since starting the season at 3-1 they haven’t been able to string two wins together. They’re just 3-4 over the last seven games and some of those losses have been downright ugly.

Beating the worst team in the league by a field goal isn’t going to inspire a whole lot of confidence.

The Browns have a Sunday Night Football game against the rival Baltimore Ravens next week before their bye.

Will the Browns give Kevin Stefanski any more reasons to be this frustrated as the season goes along?