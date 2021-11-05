Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder.

Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.

It certainly seems like the Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland is over, even though he’s currently listed on the roster.

Before Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, NFL analyst Steve Smith delivered a blunt message to Baker.

“[Odell Beckham Jr] is good and Baker Mayfield isn’t. Now I know Baker might not like this because I know he hears things, but son let me just tell you something. Now focus here, folks,” Smith said on Thursday night.

Then he delivered his message to Baker: “You’re average. You’re not very good and Odell is moving on because of you, bro. Bottom line.”

Steve Smith looking in the camera and telling Baker Mayfield he isn’t very good and OBJ is moving on because of that. pic.twitter.com/OKIpiPEkfi — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 4, 2021

Baker Mayfield has proven to be a quality starting quarterback in the league. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, he and the Browns offense have taken the next step.

However, it is somewhat shocking Mayfield and the Browns haven’t found a way to truly incorporate OBJ into the offense.

Mayfield and the Browns are gearing up for a tough divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. We’ll have to wait and see if Odell Beckham Jr is on the sideline.