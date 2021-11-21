Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.

On 1st-and-1o from his own 13-yard line midway through the first quarter, Mayfield fired well over the head of wide receiver Jarvis Landry and into the waiting arms of Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

The turnover set Detroit up with prime field position.

Baker Mayfield is broken. pic.twitter.com/t4TtmmvK8z — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 21, 2021

That was ugly. The good news for Mayfield is that the Lions are 0-8-1 for a reason.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who is starting in place of Jared Goff, promptly threw his own interception, giving the ball back to the Browns. Cleveland responded with a run-heavy drive capped off by a 16-yard touchdown scamper from Landry.

With Mayfield banged up and bell cow Nick Chubb back off the COVID-19 list, we’d expect the Browns to lean on their running game in order to secure the W this afternoon.