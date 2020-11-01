Look: The Wind At 1 NFL Game Today Is Absolutely Insane

Usually when there’s a complaint about NFL weather it involves rain, snow or just extreme cold. But for one game in Week 8, it’s the crazy wind that’s making an impact.

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland today, and the Ohio winds are already hurting the Raiders. In the first quarter, kicker Daniel Carlson lined up for a 41-yard field goal, and seemed to kick it perfectly from the left hashmark.

But once the ball was airborne, the wind completely took Carlson’s aim and leg strength out of the equation. His ball sailed way to the left, struck the upright and sailed left out of the screen.

It was only Carlson’s second miss of the season, but he isn’t the only player struggling in the wind. QBs Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield could barely move the ball, combining for just 67 yards through the air for the entire first quarter.

The wind in Cleveland is out of hand. This ball gets blown halfway to Oz #Browns #Raiders pic.twitter.com/yBisPRAkpc — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 1, 2020

Don’t expect things to get a whole lot better in Cleveland for the remaining three quarters either.

According to Weather.com, the city of Cleveland is going to have winds whipping up 30-35 miles per hour for the next few hours. There’s going to be some showers too.

Needless to say, long field goals feel like they should be avoided in this one.

Should the Cleveland and Las Vegas coaches opt against kicking field goals for the rest of the game?