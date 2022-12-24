Look: Weather In Cleveland For Browns-Saints Game Looks Miserable

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 15: An employee cleans snow from the steps at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on December 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

This Saturday's game between the Browns and Saints will be severely impacted by the weather.

The latest weather forecast says it'll be 11 degrees at kickoff. The wind-chill temperature, however, will be minus-11 degrees.

The Browns and Saints will have to deal with 30 mph wind gusts this afternoon. That'll make it nearly impossible to move the ball through the air with consistency.

On Saturday morning, the Saints posted a video of the field conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium. It seems brutal out there.

Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, this will be the coldest game in Saints history.

Oddsmakers don't expect this to be a high-scoring game. The over/under on Friday was at 32 points.

Since this game will most likely be decided in the trenches, it'll be up to Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb to lead their respective teams.

This Browns-Saints game will be televised on CBS. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.