Browns Linebacker Reportedly Carted Off The Field

Earlier this month, NFL training camps across the country opened back up with just over a month until the start of the 2020 season.

While fans were excited to see their favorite teams back out on the field, there is one major concern: injuries. Every team seemingly experiences at least one devastating injury during training camp and preseason activities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chicago Bears corner Artie Burns reportedly suffered a torn ACL. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be the only player who suffered a nasty injury this week.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson appears to have also suffered an injury. According to a report from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the young linebacker was carted off the field.

“Mack Wilson sitting up with his head in his hands for much of that cart ride into the fieldhouse,” Cabot reported.

Wilson was the second-leading tackler on the team during the 2019 season. He was expected to have a major impact in Year 2 with the Browns.

Leading tackler Joe Schobert left in free agency after he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson, a former fifth-round pick, was expected to take over as the lead linebacker.

However, it looks like he could be out for a significant amount of time. Fans have to hope the news sounds worse than the injury actually is.

