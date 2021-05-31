ESPN’s Marcus Spears Makes Bold Claim About Cleveland Browns Roster

Heading into the 2021 season, the AFC appears to be loaded with talent. After a loss in last year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line and seem ready for another run through the postseason. Lamar Jackson won his first playoff game in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens and will no doubt be hungry for more this season.

But, ESPN’s Marcus Spears named the Cleveland Browns as the AFC team with the best roster on paper heading into summer training camp. The NFL analyst went through some of the highlights of Kevin Stefanski’s group, to make the case that Cleveland has the most complete unit in the conference.

On offense, the Browns will be led by the ever-improving Baker Mayfield at quarterback but also boast a strong collection of skill players. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will lead the group in the backfield, while Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper highlight a reliable cast of pass-catchers.

The team’s defense made some upgrades this offseason, with the biggest being the addition of Jadeveon Clowney on the defensive line. Clowney will join Myles Garrett to make a fearsome front with former No. 1 overall picks on each side. Denzel Ward will also return from injury this summer to sure up Cleveland’s secondary.

Despite getting some push back from his co-analysts, Spears stuck to his guns with his defense of the Browns.

“On paper right now in the NFL on the AFC side, the Cleveland Browns have the best roster… Quote me!” Spears said after breaking down the Browns on both sides of the ball.

"On paper right now in the NFL on the AFC side, the Cleveland Browns have the best roster… QUOTE ME!"@mspears96 with some major praise for the Browns 😳 pic.twitter.com/HNOTLyrSR8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 31, 2021

Spears was quick to say the Chiefs remained his Super Bowl favorites headed into June. However, if the Browns are as talented as he thinks they are, the AFC could get interesting next fall.

The Cleveland Browns will open the 2021 campaign on the road in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Sept. 12.

