Max Kellerman Has A Trade Destination For Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of the 2019 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns made a trade for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

At the time, many expected the move to put the Browns on the track to a playoff and potential Super Bowl appearance. In the end, though, OBJ and quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to find a connection.

Through two games this season, the two haven’t exactly been on the same page – again. With that in mind, ESPN host Max Kellerman suggested Cleveland should trade the star wide receiver.

He thinks the Browns should trade Odell to the New England Patriots.

“I think Cleveland should think very carefully about treading Odell to the Patriots now instead of later,” Kellerman said. “Odell Beckham has no connection with Baker Mayfield, you can see that…If Belichick could put a receiver like that with Cam Newton, there’s the next Patriots dynasty.”

.@maxkellerman thinks the Browns should trade OBJ to the Pats. "I think Cleveland should think very carefully about treading Odell to the Patriots now instead of later." pic.twitter.com/8BMHlapLXN — First Take (@FirstTake) September 23, 2020

Trading a star wide receiver within the conference never seems like a good idea. New England has been a popular trade destination for Odell, however, thanks to Bill Belichick’s affinity with the wideout.

In the first game of the season, Mayfield targeted Odell 10 times. He racked up just three receptions for 22 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

He found a little more success against the Cincinnati Bengals, collecting four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.