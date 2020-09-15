Mike Francesa ‘Hearing’ Browns Are Trying To Trade Odell Beckham

Through one game, Odell Beckham Jr.’s second season with the Cleveland Browns looks a lot like his first did–disappointing.

Beckham caught just three passes for 22 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, despite being targeted 10 times on Sunday. The Browns lost 38-6, as third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled for much of the afternoon.

Toward the end of his tenure with the New York Giants, Beckham was hounded by trade rumors, right up until the day New York actually dealt the three-time Pro Bowler to the Browns. Even with his new team, Beckham can’t escape the whispers that he’s unhappy or could be on the verge of being moved.

Sure enough, this afternoon, former longtime New York radio host Mike Francesa said he heard the Browns are looking to trade Beckham.

I hear Browns, who are clueless, looking to trade Odell — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

Now, this report must be taken with several grains of salt. Francesa has been a frequent critic of Odell Beckham since early in his career, and he may just be passing along hearsay at this point.

There’s a chance there is nothing at all to this. Then again, there was nothing to the Giants’ reported desire to trade Beckham until there was, so we can’t totally be sure either way.

In the meantime, Beckham and his teammates are preparing for the rival Cincinnati Bengals on a short week.

Odell Beckham Jr. said he understands the reality is that the spotlight's always going to be on him because of some mistakes he's made and the success he's had in the past. Has made him aware that his body language can create headlines. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 15, 2020

The best way to shut up the critics–at least momentarily–is for OBJ to play well on Thursday.