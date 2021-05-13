Mike Greenberg Releases Prediction For Chiefs vs. Browns

In one of the many marquee Week 1 matchups in the 2021 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will have a rematch of last season’s thrilling AFC Divisional Round game. And ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is already throwing down hot takes on the game.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, the ESPN personality boldly predicted that the Browns will get the win at Arrowhead Stadium. He maintains that the Browns are the Chiefs’ biggest threat this year and believes they’ll win.

“I’ve been saying it over and over: The Cleveland Browns are the biggest threat to Kansas City in the AFC,” Greenberg said. “I’m calling it now – Cleveland goes to Kansas City and wins Week 1. (It’ll be) a huge Week 1 win to Baker (Mayfield) that will still matter in December.”

Fellow analyst Marcus Spears’ eyes were raised significantly as Greenberg made his prediction. He vehemently disagreed and believes that the Chiefs will be playing lights out football after their Super Bowl LV loss.

“It is my belief that Patrick Mahomes will go scorched earth like LeBron did the year after he lost to the Golden State Warriors,” Spears said. “You may see a different animal from this football team.”

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs both enjoyed historic seasons in 2020. Cleveland ended an 18-year playoff drought and a 25-year postseason win drought. The Chiefs went a franchise-record 14-2 and made their second Super Bowl in a row.

Both teams have made big improvements to their teams in the offseason that addressed their weaknesses. There’s a case to be made that both teams are top-2 in the AFC.

Will the Browns-Chiefs Week 1 matchup be a 2021 playoffs preview?