Mike Tomlin Has Telling Admission On Browns’ Offense

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin unintentionally roasted Baker Mayfield when discussing the Cleveland Browns offense on Tuesday.

Tomlin and the Steelers are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. But they’re still unsure which quarterback they’ll face. It may not actually matter.

Tomlin admitted on Tuesday that the Browns’ offensive identity doesn’t change much with Case Keenum, as opposed to Mayfield, under center.

“They didn’t lose their personality at all,” Tomlin said of the Browns with Keenum at quarterback last Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. “Solid, veteran quarterback who’s been a part of the program like Case has provides that opportunity for them. So we’re not overly concerned right now with who their quarterback might be. We’re looking at what it is they do collectively — their run game, their coordinated play-action and misdirection passing game, and how they utilize all the people they distribute the ball to. There’s some big-time challenges in that way.”

Mike Tomlin: Browns offensive identity doesn't change with Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum. https://t.co/yx0zTTqCMK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 26, 2021

Mike Tomlin’s comments here just go to show how opposing teams view the Browns offense with Baker Mayfield under center.

The reality is Mayfield doesn’t do anything special. He’s a game manager capable of running the Browns’ run-heavy offense. Case Keenum can do the same.

The Steelers are well aware the Browns won’t change the offense much, if at all, with Keenum under center as opposed to Mayfield. Luckily for the Pittsburgh defense, that makes preparing for Sunday’s game a tad easier.

The Steelers take on the Browns in Cleveland this Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET.