Mike Tomlin Shares His Thoughts On Facing Myles Garrett

Last year, Myles Garrett made headlines for swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph. Earlier today, Mike Tomlin was asked about facing the Cleveland Browns defensive end for the first time since the incident.

“We’re not looking for that low hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline,” Tomlin told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. “This is a big game here in 2020.”

Tomlin isn’t going to give the Browns any bulletin-board material heading into this weekend’s divisional showdown.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are both firmly in the mix for a division title this year. There’s no point for Tomlin to comment on last year’s debacle.

Garrett commented on his brawl with Rudolph back in September. He let it be known that he would have no problem sitting down with Rudolph to clear the air.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that. I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again. Whether we can do that, I’m not sure, but I’d be willing to extend the olive branch and make that happen.”

Everyone will most likely look past the helmet incident once kickoff arrives on Sunday.

The focus for the Steelers this weekend will be finding a way to slow down Garrett. In five games this season, the former No. 1 pick has six sacks.