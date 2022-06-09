Look: Mina Kimes' Take On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.

The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That being said, the majority of the sports world has made it clear that it's not pleased with the way this situation has played out.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on this entire saga. She ultimately called out Watson and the Browns for the way they handled this very serious matter.

"The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on," Kimes said. "But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened."

Kimes added on ESPN's Around The Horn that Watson should receive a lengthier suspension than people expect and the Browns should "face the consequences of their arrogant behavior."

After this story from the New York Times emerged, Watson switched his Twitter account to private mode.

Watson also posted the following song lyrics on his Instagram: "See, the blogs can't break me down, see I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

There are plenty of people waiting for the NFL to announce a decision on Watson's status for the 2022 season.