MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on his star quarterback. Stefanski said that Mayfield is feeling “sore” but is otherwise fine.

“He’s sore,’’ Stefanski said. “He’s doing fine.’’

As for the tests on the injured shoulder, Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported that the MRI came back negative. There’s no structural damage to worry about.

Mayfield completed 90% of his passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing touchdown, in a 31-21 win over the Texans.

Baker Mayfield underwent an MRI Monday on his injured left shoulder, but it showed no structural damage, a league source says; Grant Delpit grateful to make it back from his Achilles: #Browns takeaways https://t.co/2r9cyZl9ZG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 20, 2021

Unfortunately, while Baker Mayfield emerged from the game relatively unscathed, wide receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t. The team’s leading receiver from last year is out for the time being with an injury.

The good news is that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should finally be fit to return to the team for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Baker Mayfield is on pace for a career year already. Through two games he’s completing over 80-percent of his passes.

With some tough games against the Bears, Vikings and Chargers coming up, they’ll need him to keep up that high level of play in order to take the lead in the AFC North.