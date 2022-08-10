MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed.

Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over.

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract this offseason. Not only did they want him to be their kick returner, they were hopeful he'd develop into a reliable wide receiver.

Prior to this injury, Grant was a standout at camp for the Browns. ESPN's Jake Trotter said he was making an impact in the slot.

Unfortunately, Grant will have to wait until 2023 to showcase his skills in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Last season, Grant had nine receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the Chicago Bears. He also had over 700 return yards.

With Grant out for the rest of the season, Demetric Felton is expected to return punts and kickoffs for the Browns.

Felton, 24, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 181 receiving yards and 399 return yards last year.