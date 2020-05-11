We’ve reached the silly season in between the NFL draft and the start of NFL training camps. So it should come as no surprise that Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is the subject of a trade rumor.

Specifically, rumors have floated around that the Browns are entertaining a trade offer from the Seattle Seahawks for the former No. 1 overall pick. As excited as Seahawks fans might be, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson is here to crush those hopes.

On Monday, Robinson made it clear that Garrett is not being traded to Seattle. Per his sources, the Browns are actually working on extending their star pass rusher.

Robinson went so far as saying it’s more like Garrett will be “shot to Mars in a rocket” before being traded to Seattle. He concluded by stating bluntly, “Not. Happening.”

As much as I don’t want to break up the entertaining twitter brouhaha between #Browns and #Seahawks fans, Myles Garrett isn’t being traded to Seattle. Cleveland is working hard on an extension. Garrett will be shot to Mars in a rocket before he’s dealt to Seattle. Not. Happening. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 11, 2020

Garrett has 30.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss and 65 quarterback hits in 37 games for the Browns. Prior to his season-ending suspension, he had 10.0 sacks in ten games and was on pace for a new career-high.

That aforementioned suspension is why many think he isn’t destined for a long-term stay in Cleveland though. The suspension came at a crucial point in the Browns’ season as they lost four of their last six games.

Nevertheless, it looks like Garrett and the Browns are eager to make this relationship last.

Sorry, Seahawks fans.