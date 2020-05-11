The Spun

Myles Garrett runs off the field after the Cleveland Browns' Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

We’ve reached the silly season in between the NFL draft and the start of NFL training camps. So it should come as no surprise that Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is the subject of a trade rumor.

Specifically, rumors have floated around that the Browns are entertaining a trade offer from the Seattle Seahawks for the former No. 1 overall pick. As excited as Seahawks fans might be, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson is here to crush those hopes.

On Monday, Robinson made it clear that Garrett is not being traded to Seattle. Per his sources, the Browns are actually working on extending their star pass rusher.

Robinson went so far as saying it’s more like Garrett will be “shot to Mars in a rocket” before being traded to Seattle. He concluded by stating bluntly, “Not. Happening.”

Garrett has 30.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss and 65 quarterback hits in 37 games for the Browns. Prior to his season-ending suspension, he had 10.0 sacks in ten games and was on pace for a new career-high.

That aforementioned suspension is why many think he isn’t destined for a long-term stay in Cleveland though. The suspension came at a crucial point in the Browns’ season as they lost four of their last six games.

Nevertheless, it looks like Garrett and the Browns are eager to make this relationship last.

Sorry, Seahawks fans.

