Myles Garrett: Steelers ‘Might Have Opened The Door’ With Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the 2020 campaign in crushing fashion on Monday night.

On the road at Heinz Field, the Washington Football Team came storming back to win 23-17. The win moved Ron Rivera’s club to 5-7, in a tie for first in the crowded NFC East.

Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin and company looked lost on offense throughout the game. Ben Roethlisberger struggled to connect with his talented receiver corps and virtually no run game was established. The Steelers ball carriers combined for 14 carries and just 21 yards.

With the loss, the AFC North and the conference at large might be up for grabs. That is, at least in the eyes of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The 25-year-old pass-rusher tweeted out an interesting message following Pittsburgh’s loss on Monday night.

Take a look:

Steelers might have opened the door 👀 — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) December 8, 2020

Not only is the future All-Pro’s tweet straight to the point, but he’s also right.

On the other side of things, Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are coming off their best win of the 2020 season. Baker Mayfield destroyed the Tennessee Titans secondary en route to a 41-35 win over the AFC South leaders.

With the Steelers loss, the Browns trail the division leaders by just two games, with four to play. Pittsburgh plays Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis over the next three weeks, leaving them susceptible to another loss.

If the Steelers drop another game over the next three weeks, all eyes will be on the Week 17 match-up between Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

For now, Tomlin and Roethlisberger will go back to the drawing board for next Sunday’s game against the Bills. The Steelers remain among the AFC’s best, but have to act like it next weekend if they want to emerge with the conference’s playoff bye.