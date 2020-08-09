NFL Star Exposes Racist Fans In His Private Messages

Cleveland Browns star defensive lineman Myles Garrett took to Twitter on Saturday to expose some racist fans in his direct messages.

Garrett, who signed a 5-year, $125 million contract in Cleveland this offseason, shared the extremely racist and graphic messages that were sent to him from a couple of fans.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick shared screenshots of the messages on Twitter. It’s unclear what sparked the messages, though of course that doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse to send something like that.

“Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am. If you’re into racists hit em up on insta,” he tweeted, sharing photos of the messages.

Warning: The screenshots include graphic messaging.

Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am. If you’re into racists hit em up on insta. pic.twitter.com/pDIWN3WOYF — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 8, 2020

Garrett didn’t stop there. Unfortunately, he’s received multiple messages of similar tones.

The standout NFL lineman was asked by one fan to keep exposing the racist fans. Garrett replied that it would take him all day to do that.

“Nah I’m done for the day, ain’t got time to put up a thousand messages,” Garrett wrote.

Nah I’m done for the day, ain’t got time to put up a thousand messages 😂 — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 8, 2020

Garrett has been on the receiving end of a lot of fan hate ever since the Mason Rudolph helmet slam incident, but no one deserves to receive messages like that.