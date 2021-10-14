The Spun

Everyone Had Same Reaction To Myles Garrett’s Halloween Decorations

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett on Sunday.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has made it clear he’s getting fully into the Halloween spirit this year.

Earlier today, Garrett’s incredible Halloween lawn decorations went viral. The dominant pass rusher has set up a “quarterback graveyard” in front of his house, featuring tombstones for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones and others.

However, social media observers noticed one glaring omission to the mock cemetery: Mason Rudolph. Steelers starter Ben Roethlisberger is there, but his backup Rudolph, who Garrett had an infamous on-field run-in with two years ago, is not.

There were plenty of people wondering where Rudolph’s headstone is, with some joking that he has his own private plot somewhere.

Thus far this season, Garrett has “buried” quarterbacks seven times, including 4.5 sacks against Bears rookie Justin Fields in Week 3. For his career, Garrett has 49.5 sacks in only 56 career games.

He’ll try to add to that total when the Browns host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

