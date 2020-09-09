Myles Garrett Has A New Message For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph’s careers will forever be intertwined due to the brawl that took place last season. That being said, Garrett has seriously changed his outlook on the situation.

Garrett should be defined as an excellent football player. However, his actions against the Steelers in 2019 have seriously damaged his reputation.

Plenty of fans have labeled Garrett as a dirty player because of that incident. It’ll take time for him to shed that label, but he’s going to do his best to make sure this story isn’t what he’s remembered for on the football field.

In an interview with Mary Kat Kabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett said he’d like to sit down and talk to Rudolph sometime in the future.

Here’s what Garrett had to say:

“Not just fine, but I wouldn’t mind it and I’d be happy to make it happen, if there were a way,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that. I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again. Whether we can do that, I’m not sure, but I’d be willing to extend the olive branch and make that happen.”

Garrett and Rudolph will cross paths twice this year since the Browns and Steelers are in the same division. A brief postgame conversation might not be enough to fix this situation though.

The damage has been done to some extent, but kudos to Garrett for wanting to correct his wrongdoings.

Now that Garrett has made his stance known, the ball is officially in Rudolph’s court.