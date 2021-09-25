Myles Garrett Has Blunt Comment About Other Browns Defensive Players

Myles Garrett has been a nightmare for opposing offenses to stop ever since he entered the NFL. The downside to his success is that he usually faces double-teams and chips on a weekly basis.

Through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, the Cleveland Browns have learned the hard way that their opponents will do everything possible to make sure Garrett doesn’t take over a game.

Even though a double-team on Garrett should allow the Browns’ other pass rushers to have one-on-one opportunities, the defensive line has been rather quiet heading into Week 3. That’s something that needs to change moving forward.

While speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Garrett expressed his frustration over the defensive line’s lack of production. He believes it’s time for other pass rushers on the team to step up and make a play.

“For me, it’s tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that. I’m like well, they’re taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one,’’ Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “And to see that they’re not making the play, it’s kind of frustrating because I want to see them go out there and make big plays, and we’ve got to get there.”

Myles Garrett calls on his #Browns teammates to step up and make the play when he's chipped and doubled: 'It's frustrating' https://t.co/H4JPGVTzVl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 24, 2021

Once the rest of the Browns’ defensive line proves they can handle their one-on-one matchups, Garrett won’t have to constantly deal with double-teams.

“I’m trying to take two or three men, however many, to take out of the pass or the run, so we have to take advantage of that. And I know that they’re not always going to do that [chip and double] me. They’re going to do that for other players as soon as they step up and start making big plays, but right now, we all have to make plays. We all have to earn that respect.’’

We’ll see if the Browns’ defense can turn in a huge performance this weekend against the Chicago Bears.