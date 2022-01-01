Myles Garrett Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger

The Spun

It is looking like Monday night will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett is preparing for the occasion.

On Friday, Garrett was asked about Big Ben reportedly being on the verge of retiring. The star pass rusher was asked if he’ll miss playing against the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Not exactly, Garrett admitted, though he did indicate a healthy respect for Roethlisberger.

“I will miss his presence in the game, but as far as going against him and the rivalry against him versus us, no, I will not miss that,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I will be looking forward to new things, new challenges, new quarterbacks and new people to put in the front yard.”

In case you didn’t know what Garrett was referring to, he famously puts up a graveyard display in his front yard featuring “tombstones” of quarterbacks he has sacked. Considering he said he wants to “send Roethlisberger out with a bang,” it stands to reason he is hoping for at least one more sack of the 18-year vet on Monday night.

This season, Garrett has racked up a career-high 15 sacks, though he’s been hampered recently by a groin injury. Roethlisberger, meanwhile, has been sacked 35 times through 15 games.

The Browns and Steelers will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night in Pittsburgh. It’s a must-win for both teams as they try to hang onto their playoff lives.

