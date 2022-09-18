Myles Garrett Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns Rookie

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma in hopes of teaming him up with all-world pass rusher Myles Garrett.

But through the first two weeks, Winfrey really hasn't played much. There's a growing belief that something might be off with the rookie defensive tackle - and Garrett may be aware of it.

Winfrey was reportedly held out of practice on Friday for disciplinary reasons. Speaking to the media on Friday, Garrett said that Winfrey has to "learn how to be a pro"

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. [Coach] Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

As for the reason Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice, Myles Garrett would only say the exact reason, only that it was for something "very apparent."

“It was pretty common knowledge,” Garrett said. “And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent.”

That doesn't bode well for the rookie defensive tackle.

Winfrey was a healthy scratch for the Browns' home opener against the New York Jets. We'll see if he can redeem himself moving forward if that's what he needs.