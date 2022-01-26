Myles Garrett Has Hilarious Comment About NFL Drug Testing Protocol

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett boasts one of the more impressive physiques in the NFL. As a result, he often finds himself the subject of random drug testing by the league.

Garrett has expressed his frustration with this practice in the past. He did once again today, one day after being summoned for another test.

Garrett noted that the league requested he provide a sample one day after he posted a new shirtless picture on Instagram. He also had a good quip about the NFL’s penchant for calling him in for tests.

“We need a punch card reward system on the drug tests… like every 10 negative tests y’all gotta give us a Bitcoin or pay for a vacation or something,” Garrett said.

We need a punch card reward system on the drug tests… like every 10 negative tests y’all gotta give us a Bitcoin or pay for a vacation or something — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) January 26, 2022

Credit to Garrett for having a sense of humor about the situation. We imagine it must be frustrating for him to continuously have to go through this process.

If the league hasn’t caught him doing anything illegal by now, it’s probably because there’s nothing to catch.