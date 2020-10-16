Myles Garrett Has Honest Comment About Browns-Steelers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in one of the weekend’s biggest games.

Pittsburgh puts its undefeated record on the line against the Browns, who have a winning record for the first time in over five years. It’s a major divisional game that has a little added juice thanks to the events of last year.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for six games last season after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. That sparked a melee between to two teams that turned things ugly.

Asked about the reception he expects from the Steelers home crowd this Sunday, Garrett offered a very honest take. He expects boos.

“I mean, we’re the Browns. I expect to get booed,” Garrett said via Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

Myles Garrett on the reception he expects to get in Pittsburgh: "I mean, we're the #Browns. I expect to get booed.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 16, 2020

And he’ll get them.

This divisional contest hasn’t been much of a rivalry since Ben Roethlisberger took over as the Steelers starting quarterback. Since 2010, the Browns have won just three game against the Steelers.

Big Ben and company enter Sunday’s game as slight favorites over the Browns. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite to take down Baker Mayfield and company.

Mayfield was banged up in a win over the Colts last weekend, but should be good to go when the game against the Steelers kicks off.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.