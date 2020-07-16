Myles Garrett Has Message For NFL About Colin Kaepernick

Myles Garrett is having himself a nice week, as the former No. 1 pick signed a massive extension with the Cleveland Browns that’ll pay him $125 million over five years.

Shortly after signing a new deal with the Browns, the Texas A&M product spoke to several reporters about the contract. During his recent media session, Garrett brought up former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

It’s been nearly four years since Kaepernick suited up for an NFL team. Even though Roger Goodell believes the league is moving in the right direction when it comes to respecting peaceful protests, Kaepernick hasn’t received a second chance.

Garrett didn’t address the lack of offers for Kaepernick, but he did bring up the lack of an apology from the league. He believes it’s time for the NFL to personally address Kaepernick.

“I believe Kap deserves an apology,” Garrett told the media.”I know it’s one thing to stand behind us in supporting our efforts, but they should be standing beside us in what we’re doing.”

Browns' Myles Garrett says NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apologyhttps://t.co/ISONfyfqh7 pic.twitter.com/AudvFFDIWm — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 16, 2020

At this point, the odds of Kaepernick ever playing in the NFL again are very low.

Teams like the Chargers have claimed that Kaepernick is on their workout list, but this is truly one of those scenarios where people will not believe it until they see it.

Goodell can’t force an NFL team to sign Kaepernick. That being said, Goodell could orchestrate an apology for him.

