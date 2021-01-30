Myles Garrett Has Message For Steelers Wide Receivers

There’s no love lost between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Even when both teams’ seasons are over, they’re still throwing shade at each other.

Earlier this month, Cleveland stunned Pittsburgh on Wild Card weekend. It would lose in the following round to Kansas City, but knocking a division rival out of the playoffs is a solid consolation prize.

When reflecting about this past season, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took a jab at the Steelers and the way they handled their playoff exit.

“It was fun. It’s always good to hurt some feelings of some of those Steelers receivers,” Garrett told the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we had to get after it. We got a little battle with the Chiefs. All in all, it was a good season. It was fun. But we’re trying to come back and make something special happen next year.”

This message is most likely directed toward Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Myles Garrett still not letting it go 😅 pic.twitter.com/KJeBnuR7h0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2021

Claypool called the Browns “classless” for the way they celebrated their playoff victory, meanwhile Smith-Schuster made plenty of enemies this season due to his pregame dance routine.

In years past, the rivalry between the Browns and Steelers was lopsided. That’s no longer the case due to Cleveland’s sudden rise from pretender to contender.

Next year’s Browns-Steelers game should be must-see TV, especially after reading Garrett’s latest comments.

