Myles Garrett Has Message For Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made headlines with a comment about the Cleveland Browns.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said via Tom Withers. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Smith-Schuster was just repeating a line he’s head from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin over the past four years. Tomlin often refers to opposing teams as “nameless gray faces.”

However, it was easy to confuse Smith-Schuster’s “general” comments as bulletin board material for the Browns. That’s exactly how Browns defensive end Myles Garrett heard the comment as well.

Garrett has a message for the Steelers wide receiver, via the Akron Beacon Journal:

But after initially offering a no comment to Smith-Schuster saying, “They’re still the same Browns team I play every year,” Garrett gave a hint of how strongly he felt. “We’ll have to prove it when we see them on Sunday,” Garrett said in response to a follow-up question.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh split the regular season series. The Steelers dominated the first matchup, but the Browns responded with a win over the Steelers in the final game of the regular season.

With that win, Cleveland punched its ticket to the playoffs and another date with Pittsburgh.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.