Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Despite suffering what appeared to be a gruesome-looking shoulder injury on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t miss a single snap against the Houston Texans.

Mayfield’s toughness didn’t go unnoticed in the locker room, as Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett dubbed him “Brett Favre 2.0” following the win over the Texans.

“The guy’s tough,” Garrett said, via USA Today. “Honestly, I wouldn’t say he’s a carbon copy, but he’s like Brett Favre 2.0. Less picks, though.”

Garrett didn’t just praise Mayfield’s toughness, he also raved about Mayfield’s ability to never let one play, regardless if it’s good or bad, affect his game.

“Stuff rolls off his back. He doesn’t let the last play affect him whether it was good or bad — a touchdown or an interception. He just rolls with the punches and he always keeps on coming. He always stays the same, and we love that from him because he always brings that intensity that we expect from him.”

Mayfield was made aware of Garrett’s nickname for him after Sunday’s game. He told reporters his love of the game is why he pushed through his injury.

“I’m not doing it for any gratification or anything,” Mayfield said. “I put in the work during the week, come out on Sundays because I love the game. I’m going to tough it out because these guys are as well.”

Mayfield and the Browns will try to keep things rolling this weekend against the Chicago Bears.