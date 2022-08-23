Myles Garrett Makes Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2022 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers. That means they'll face Baker Mayfield.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about facing Mayfield Week 1.

Garrett dismissed the idea that Cleveland will be playing with an added sense of urgency because it's going up against its former quarterback.

“He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said. “Yes, he was here, but it doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in it for me. If I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m gonna do that. If I can get a couple sacks along the way, I’d kind of enjoy that too.”

Back in June, Garrett said he hopes Mayfield does well for himself even after he moves on from Cleveland.

"People come and go, and this is one of those changes," Garrett told reporters. "I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself."

Though there seems to be mutual respect between Garrett and Mayfield, that'll be put on hold when the Browns and Panthers square off on Sept. 11.