Myles Garrett Not At Browns Practice Wednesday

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash. He suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain from this accident.

Of course, the main takeaway in this situation is that Garrett avoided any life-threatening injuries. A shoulder sprain isn't a huge concern once you realize his vehicle flipped and sustained a noticeable amount of damage.

All that being said, the Browns do have a game this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. If Garrett is unable to play, that would mean others on the defensive line would need to step up.

While there's still time for Garrett to recover before Sunday's kickoff, the latest update on his Week 4 status isn't that promising.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett is not at the facility this Wednesday.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently released a statement on Garrett's health.

"Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity," Berry said, via ESPN. "Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

Garrett could, in theory, rest for another two days before taking the field against the Falcons. It's also possible he misses some time.