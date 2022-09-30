Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice.

Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was involved in on Monday. His vehicle flipped over multiple times before coming to a stop.

The expectation is that Garrett will address the media after this Friday's practice.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that Garrett wants to play this weekend.

"My understanding is that Myles Garrett wants to play this Sunday, but it’s going to be a ‘medical decision,’ at this time," Anderson said.

Garrett has seven tackles, five quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble this season.

The Browns will announce Garrett's status for Week 4 very soon. It'll be interesting to see if they leave the door open for him.