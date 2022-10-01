Myles Garrett Out Sunday: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Myles Garrett will not suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the team announced moments ago.

Garrett was involved in a frightening one-car accident on Monday. His car flipped multiple times and he and his female passenger were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

His status was in question throughout the week, but Cleveland is officially holding the All-Pro pass rusher out. Tight end Miller Forristall replaces Garrett on the active roster.

Judging by the reactions from Browns fans, the team's decision is being widely applauded.

It seems like Garrett could possibly be back as soon as next weekend, but kudos to Cleveland for erring on the side of caution here about this Sunday.

The Browns are 2-1 on the season and will take on the 1-2 Falcons in Atlanta tomorrow. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.