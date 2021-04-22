Myles Garrett Reacts To The Browns’ Offseason Moves

After picking up their first postseason in over 25 years in 2020, the Cleveland Browns are clearly hungry for more. The AFC North organization made a commitment to improving this offseason and have done just that by signing a handful of talented free agents.

The Browns focused on improving their defense, namely with the acquisition of pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowl inked a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million.

Although Clowney was the flashiest signing, Cleveland also made a handful of other moves to sure up units that were weaknesses in 2020. Defensive end Takk McKinley will provide the Browns with depth up front, while safety John Johnson III should improve the team’s porous secondary.

All-in-all, the Browns appear to have done a solid job so far this offseason. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett feels the same, claiming that Cleveland will be “very scary” next year on defense.

“I think we can do a lot,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t know what we’re doing in the draft, that’s all up to man over there. But with the pieces we have now, I think we’ll be very scary, so I’m looking forward to it. Getting on the field, taking the ball away and putting it back in our offenses hands and them getting the ball back for us.”

Garrett also spoke about his new pass-rushing teammate, Clowney, and said that he’s excited to have another athletic player up front alongside him.

“I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I,’’ Garrett said on Thursday, per Cabot. “I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor, keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass rusher. He’s an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun. It really will.’’

The next big opportunity for Cleveland to add to talent will come at the NFL Draft, one week from today, on April 29.