Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win

Baker Mayfield had a incredible debut with the Rams on Thursday night, leading a game-winning drive in the final two minutes. The former No. 1 pick had just 48 hours to learn his new team's playbook.

Speaking to the media this week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared his thoughts on his former teammate's performances.

Garrett didn't stay up to watch the end of the Raiders-Rams game. Nonetheless, he wasn't shocked by the outcome.

"I’m not going to lie, I didn’t see half of it,” Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I went to sleep at the end of the third. I was like, [16-3], new team, maybe he’ll get them next week. I went to sleep, I woke up. Right before I went to sleep, I was with my [physical therapist] John, I said, ‘Maybe you should stay up. There is a possibility he could bring them back. You let me know in the morning.’ So I wake up and there’s a text waiting on me like, ‘You won’t believe it.’ I said, yeah I will.”

Garrett has always been supportive of Mayfield, even when things got rough in Cleveland.

The past year hasn't been kind to Mayfield, make no mistake about it. However, his debut with the Rams was so impressive that he may have earned himself another starting job.

Mayfield will have the chance to prove his doubters wrong over the next month.