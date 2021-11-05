The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Myles Garrett Reacts To Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Decision

Myles Garrett walks off the field.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns officially parted ways on Friday. Since that news went official, several players on the Browns have been asked about this situation.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the latest player to share his thoughts on Beckham’s departure. It seems like he was a bit surprised how quickly this situation went south.

“For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it shouldn’t have gone this far. But now, I don’t make those decisions,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. ” At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together as a team and surround ourselves with the people in this building and move forward. At the end of the day, nobody’s going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

Garrett also addressed that Beckham’s role for the Browns wasn’t nearly as prominent as some people may have envisioned.

“The man had one touch last week and he was disgruntled,” he said. “I can’t say it was rightfully so, but he’s the No. 1 receiver. I mean, the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that.”

Garrett added that he never knew Beckham wanted out of Cleveland. However, he did admit that he knew the wide receiver was frustrated over his lack of touches.

With Beckham officially off the roster, the Browns will try to put this situation behind them and bounce back with a win over the Bengals this Sunday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.