Myles Garrett Reacts To Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns officially parted ways on Friday. Since that news went official, several players on the Browns have been asked about this situation.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the latest player to share his thoughts on Beckham’s departure. It seems like he was a bit surprised how quickly this situation went south.

“For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it shouldn’t have gone this far. But now, I don’t make those decisions,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. ” At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together as a team and surround ourselves with the people in this building and move forward. At the end of the day, nobody’s going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

Garrett also addressed that Beckham’s role for the Browns wasn’t nearly as prominent as some people may have envisioned.

“The man had one touch last week and he was disgruntled,” he said. “I can’t say it was rightfully so, but he’s the No. 1 receiver. I mean, the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that.”

Myles Garrett on Odell Beckham release: It shouldn't have gone this far. https://t.co/I45coOGVez — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

Garrett added that he never knew Beckham wanted out of Cleveland. However, he did admit that he knew the wide receiver was frustrated over his lack of touches.

With Beckham officially off the roster, the Browns will try to put this situation behind them and bounce back with a win over the Bengals this Sunday.