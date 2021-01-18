Myles Garrett Responds To Troubling Claim Made By Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s playoff game against Cleveland with a possible concussion. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t happy with what he allegedly heard some Browns players saying following the tough hit.

“That’s what we do. That’s what we do,” some Browns players said, according to Kelce.

Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett disputes this, though.

Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive lineman says that he and his teammates were not head-hunting during Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game.

“I want to say that nobody on our team is head hunting, going after guys or trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is,” Garrett said, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We are praying for [Mahomes’] recovery and praying for his success. He has always been a quality guy and the way he does stuff for the community. He is a leader on and off the field that you appreciate seeing, especially from a guy of that caliber and just always trying to be a positive force everywhere he goes.”

Garrett added that he is cool with Kelce, but wanted to clear things up.

“Some of the guys felt like that,” Garrett said. “I know Travis felt like that, and I am cool with Travis. He is a good guy. Hung out with him a couple of times in the offseason. I don’t ever want him to feel like my guys or my team is out here trying to injure somebody or put them out of the game.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the Bills in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.