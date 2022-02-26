Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett believes in Baker Mayfield heading into next season.

Garrett spoke to TMZ Sports and confirmed that he’s his guy as the Browns look to be much better next season.

“I mean, he’s my quarterback,” Garrett said. “He’s my guy! He stuck by us, I’mma stick by him.”

He also confirmed that he still believes in what Mayfield can do under center, despite regressing this year. That could be due to how injured he was throughout the year. Mayfield battled a couple of serious shoulder injuries that affected both his movement and his passing.

Mayfield finished with just 3,010 yards through the air and only threw 17 touchdown passes. He also threw 13 interceptions before being shut down for the final week of the season.

When the Browns made the playoffs during the 2020 season, Mayfield looked like a different player. He had 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions on 3,563 passing yards.

He’ll need to be at that level, if not better if Cleveland wants to make some noise in 2022.