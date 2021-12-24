Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Packers Game

Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a groin injury he suffered on Monday night. Although he’s in pain, the former No. 1 overall pick plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers.

Speaking to reporters this week, Garrett said that he believes he’ll suit up on Christmas Day regardless of how he feels.

“I don’t have a choice but to be great,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “I’ve gotta step it up. There’s no way around it. There’s no excuse that can be made. We have three games. We have one coming up very soon, and I’ve got put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win.”

These comments from Garrett aren’t that surprising. Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett “wants to play badly.”

Garrett has been the heart and soul of the Browns’ defense this season. In 14 games, he 48 tackles and 15 sacks.

If Garrett misses Saturday’s game against the Packers, it’ll make life much more difficult for the Browns’ defense. After all, they’ll have to deal with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 60 minutes.

Kickoff for the Browns-Packers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.