Myles Garrett Shares Honest Admission About Nick Chubb’s Run

Nick Chubb’s decision to take a long run down to the 1-yard line instead of scoring angered tons of fantasy football players. But for his teammate Myles Garrett, there was a very different reaction.

Taking to Twitter after the big win, Garrett praised Chubb for being a team-first player. He then jokingly admitted that if he were in that same position, he would have gone for the touchdown.

“This play will show you what kinda guy Chubb is,” Garrett wrote. “If that’s me, I’m taking 6.”

Chubb took a pitch from Baker Mayfield at Cleveland’s 40-yard line and rushed up the left sideline, stepping out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The savvy move allowed the Browns to kneel twice and run out the clock.

This play will show you what kinda guy chubb is. If that’s me, I’m taking 6 😂 https://t.co/vGGP0Okjnx — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) November 15, 2020

The fact that Nick Chubb was willing to make such a selfless play shows that the culture in Cleveland is changing. The team is now 6-3, already matching their win record from last year, and right in the thick of the playoff race.

Though their rankings aren’t particularly high, the Browns have improved in almost every area – particularly on offense. QB Baker Mayfield is protecting the football better, and the rushing attack with Chubb and Kareem Hunt is rolling all cylinders.

The Cleveland Browns will be a dangerous team in the second half of the 2020 NFL season. Whether that carries over into the postseason remains to be seen.